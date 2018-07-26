Clear

Beyonc- posts new photo of twins

A year after she debuted a look at her newborn twins, Beyonc- has shared a new photo of the toddlers.The pictu...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 1:56 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 1:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A year after she debuted a look at her newborn twins, Beyonc- has shared a new photo of the toddlers.

The picture shows the superstar holding Sir and Rumi Carter on her lap during their European vacation. It was posted on her site Wednesday.

Of course, the photo was widely shared by the Beyhive (as her fan base is known) on social media.

She also posted a photo of herself and 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The singer, her rapper husband Jay-Z and their children looked to have enjoyed some rest and relaxation following the European leg of the couple's On the Run II tour, which kicked off recently in North America.

Who bit Beyonc-: Is the mystery solved?

A month ago, Beyonc-'s mother, Tina Lawson, shared a photo on Instagram of her daughter, son-in-law and the twins all dressed in white with the caption "My babies."

Beyonc- caused a major stir last July, when she posted the first photo of herself with the twins a month after they were born.

The twins and their sister are shown with their mother

A year ago, Beyonc- posted a photo with the newborns

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Turtle Fences fall victim to vandalism

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent