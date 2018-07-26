Clear

Fire in northwest London under control, authorities say

A large blaze at an apartment block in West Hampstead, London has been brought under control, according to the London...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 12:13 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 12:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A large blaze at an apartment block in West Hampstead, London has been brought under control, according to the London Fire Brigade.

In an updated statement early Thursday, Station Manager Claiton Murray said, "the London Ambulance Service have confirmed that no one was taken to hospital as a result of this incident."

"Firefighters have carried out salvage operations to save where possible residents possessions from water damage," he added.

The Fire Brigade said around 50 residents used a local bar as a rest center, as 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters tackled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"The fire is on the top floor of the five story block and very visible for miles around," the brigade said in an earlier statement.

The brigade said fire crews were called to the scene at 1.04 a.m. "Fire crews from West Hampstead and surrounding stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."

Murray said the fire is "believed to have started in a flat on the fourth floor. The fire is also affecting the roof and in the early stages was very visible for miles around."

"Firefighters assisted two people from the first floor and around 50 have evacuated the block," he said before the blaze was brought under control.

"Due to concerns that the roof could collapse inward firefighters evacuated residents from the top floor. In addition fire crews assisted two people from the first floor and a number of other residents self evacuated from lower floors."

