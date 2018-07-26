White House bans CNN reporter from event

Scroll for more content...

1. White House

Hold your fire, everybody. The trade war with the European Union is on hold -- for now. President Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker reached an agreement, announced in the Rose Garden, to start work on eliminating trade barriers and tariffs. We don't have many more details, but Trump called it a "very big day for free and fair trade." At the very least, it seems the deal staves off Trump's threat of a 25% tariff on European vehicles.

The White House "dis-invited" CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins from the Rose Garden event because it said she asked "inappropriate" questions of Trump earlier in the day during an Oval Office photo op. Collins was working as the "pool" reporter on behalf of all TV networks, so the White House press corps is rallying behind her. "I'm from Alabama. I'm not rude," she said later.

Meanwhile, that controversial second meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be held this fall after all. It'll be next year, "after the Russia witch hunt is over," national security adviser John Bolton said. This second round of talks, set to be held in Washington and announced via Twitter, surprised and worried some national security officials. Even before the delay was announced, though, Moscow hadn't officially accepted Trump's invitation.

2. Syria

Scores of people were killed in a day of devastating attacks in southern Syria, and it looks like ISIS is to blame. At least 166 people died in a suicide bombing and attacks in Suwayda province. The suicide bombing struck a vegetable market, killing 38 and leaving behind a nightmarish mix of charred bodies and damaged vehicles. ISIS said its gunmen also attacked government targets and security positions, blowing themselves up with explosive vests after they ran out of ammunition. In recent weeks, Syrian forces backed by Russia have stepped up an offensive in the southern part of the country to rout out what's left of ISIS in the area.

3. Facebook

At first blush, it looked like Facebook had a pretty decent earnings report. The social media giant's revenue was up 42% over the same period last year. So, why did its stock plummet 20%? Well, the revenue number was below Wall Street's expectations (and you know how much they hate that). The company said it expects revenue growth to slow as it puts its users' "privacy first" and rethinks its product experiences. Facebook said it will spend millions to improve security and safety after the data-sharing debacle, as well as to combat fake news and election meddling.

4. Toronto shooting

Toronto's still reeling after the deadly rampage that killed two people. Now, city council members there have voted overwhelmingly on a response: to push the Canadian government to ban the sale of handguns and the provincial government to ban handgun ammunition sales within the city. It's been a violent year in Canada's biggest city, with shootings and homicides both up over last year. Police are still searching for a motive in Sunday night's shooting.

5. Mars

Ready to buy some lakefront property on Mars? Slow your roll on that. Yes, scientists say a lake of liquid water has been detected on the Red Planet, but it's buried about a mile under Mars' southern polar ice cap. Bummer. Still, it's an amazing discovery: the first evidence of a stable body of water on the planet. Just like ice sheets on Earth, the polar ice caps on Mars change depending on the climate and act as a kind of archive for what's happened in the past. So, scientists can learn more about Mars' climate history by studying them.

HAPPENING LATER

Deadline day

Today is the deadline for the US government to reunite all of the eligible migrant families that it separated at the Mexican border. But we already know as many as 914 parents won't be reunited with their children by today. A status report is due to be issued this afternoon.

THIS JUST IN ...

Embassy explosion

A man detonated a bomb on a street outside the US embassy in Beijing. There were no reports of injuries (other than the bomber slightly injuring one of his hands) or damage. Social media users posted videos of a large cloud of white smoke rising from the area around the embassy.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Helping hands

While singer Demi Lovato recovers from her apparent overdose, fans online shared stories of #HowDemiHasHelpedMe.

Dream vacation

It took a special wheelchair and community support, but an Alabama man finally realized his dream of taking a trip to the beach.

Eye can write

Jonathan Bryan is 12 years old. He can't speak or write because of physical disabilities. He also wrote a book, using just his eyes.

'Big Chicken Shaq'

Don't know what to make for breakfast? Shaquille O'Neal might have you covered -- with his new cooking show.

Who needs Uber?

In the future (or later this week, if you live in Chandler, Arizona), Walmart will chauffeur you to the store in self-driving cars.

At the far end of town ...

The Lorax was one of Dr. Seuss' greatest bits of fiction. Oh no, say scientists, who claim they've found the real thing in Africa.

TODAY'S NUMBER

46%

The percentage of LGBTQ workers in the US who haven't come out at work, according to a survey from the Human Rights Campaign.

