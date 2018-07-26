Fire department intern saves man's life

Kaylee Mosley's summer internship with the Memphis Fire Department couldn't have paid off more. It helped the 18-year-old save a life.

Scroll for more content...

"It's definitely a good feeling," Mosley says.

The Briarcrest Christian School graduate was driving home last month when she came across a crash at Highway 385 at Kirby Parkway. It was a man who drove into the wall.

"There was no one out there," Mosley says.

The driver wasn't breathing.

So Mosley, and another woman who pulled up, performed CPR until first responders arrived.

"I taught her how to do the compressions, taught her how to count them out and how many to do before I do the breath," Mosley says.

She relied on what she'd learned in the internship.

As a matter of fact, Mosley had just gotten her CPR certification four days before.

"I had to take deep breaths, remember my training, remember what I was taught and what I needed to do and just do it," she says.

Her efforts saved the man's life.

Her CPR instructor, MFD Lieutenant Thurman Garrett is extremely proud.

"It was special for me to hear that that young lady stepped up to the plate like that and saved somebody's life," he says.

Mosley is off to college in the fall and wants to pursue a career in pediatric nursing.

"I kind of got a glimpse into what I might have to be doing . So, I know that I will be able to do it. So, I'm very excited," Mosley says.

She's thankful she was in the right place at the right time.

"In the moment it was really nerve wracking but, looking back on it, I'm very happy and excited and I'm just happy that I was able to do anything to help," Mosley says.

She's a hero with a bright future.

Mosley's stint with the fire department is part of the Memphis Ambassador's Program, where high school students are given internships in city government after they graduate.