Truck clips overpass, causes traffic delays

A truck carrying an oversized load clipped the bottom of an overpass at the 1700 East bridge on westbound I-80, causi...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 7:31 AM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 7:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A truck carrying an oversized load clipped the bottom of an overpass at the 1700 East bridge on westbound I-80, causing heavy delays Wednesday afternoon.

The semitruck was blocking at least one right lane under the overpass, but had been dislodged by about 1 p.m., according to the KSL Traffic Center. The truck has been moved off to the right side of the road.

Utah Department of Transportation officials were estimating it would take at least an hour to clear the scene.

Traffic was backed up from 1700 East to Foothill Drive, according to UDOT officials. The on-ramp at 2300 East was also closed. UDOT officials were asking people to use an alternate route.

It was not immediately clear if officials had closed the 1700 East bridge due to the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

