Police identify woman in donation scam, ask victims to file reports

Harrisville police identified a woman on Wednesday who they said was soliciting donations for a child's surgical proc...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 7:30 AM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 7:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Harrisville police identified a woman on Wednesday who they said was soliciting donations for a child's surgical procedure, but the child's family didn't authorize the fundraising.

Police are asking people who may have given money to the woman to call officers.

The Harrisville Police Department posted an image of the woman in a Facebook post Monday seeking an identification after she was caught on video surveillance asking for donations from residents and businesses on behalf of a child who had a heart transplant.

The child's family told police they were "not asking for donations and does not know or has authorized this person to solicit money for their child," the agency wrote in the post.

The woman in the photo was identified by police as Melissa White in a second Facebook post Wednesday morning. Police didn't immediately provide White's age or where she is from.

However, the agency urged anyone who gave White money to contact police at 801-629-8221 or by email at police@cityofharrisville.com.

