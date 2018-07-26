Clear

Montana Highway Patrol has fun with "Lip Sync Challenge"

There's been a wave of videos shared on Facebook in recent weeks featuring law enforcement officers participating in ...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 5:49 AM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 5:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There's been a wave of videos shared on Facebook in recent weeks featuring law enforcement officers participating in what is known as the Lip Sync Challenge.

Scroll for more content...

Some of their videos have gone viral, like the one showing the officers from the police department in Norfolk, Virginia, performing to "Uptown Funk," which has garnered more than 71 million views since it was posted on Facebook on July 9th.

Now the trend has arrived in Montana, with the Montana Highway Patrol posting a video of troopers lip-syncing, dancing, and sporting wigs to One Direction's hit song "What Makes You Beautiful."

The video was posted late Wednesday morning, and has already racked up more than 60,000 views.

In the post, the MHP challenged the Great Falls Police Department to participate in the challenge.

The GFPD responded: "Well played Montana Highway Patrol, well played. Challenge accepted! This will be hard to top but we will give it our best shot. GFPD lip sync video coming soon."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a dimond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent