Retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium now complete

The final stage of the retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz stadium is complete.

Scroll for more content...

CBS46 got a chance to go up on the roof to see for ourselves first hand. We saw the retractable roof open and close in twelve minutes.

The final stage of the retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz stadium is complete.

CBS46 got a chance to go up on the roof to see for ourselves first hand. We saw the retractable roof open and close in twelve minutes.