Clear

Trump: Working toward zero tariffs with EU

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward eliminating tariffs and barriers on trade, reducing tensions for now in a brewing trade war.

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 12:15 PM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 12:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work toward eliminating tariffs and barriers on trade, reducing tensions for now in a brewing trade war.

It was essentially a deal to make a deal, announced in celebratory fashion during an previously unannounced appearance in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump declared it a "very big day for free and fair trade" with Juncker by his side.

It was a cheery end to talks Trump himself suggested this week would be acrimonious. The US and the EU have been lobbing new tariffs on products since Trump announced earlier this year tough new levies on steel and aluminum exports.

Recently, Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on European autos, a warning that seems to have been staved off.

"We agreed today, first of all, to work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods," Trump said.

Trump indicated both sides agreed to halt for now tariffs that threatened to devolve into a trade war as negotiations proceed, and said the EU agreed to import more US soybeans and liquid natural gas.

"We will not go against the spirit of this agreement unless either party terminates the negotiation," he said. "So, we're starting the negotiation right now but we know very much where it's going."

Juncker said both sides agreed to "hold off on other tariffs" while talks proceed.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent