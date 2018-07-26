Clear

Three generations of Michigan family accused of poaching

Three generations of a Michigan family are accused of poaching trophy-sized deer in Iowa over 16 years.Douglas...

Posted: Jul. 26, 2018 1:51 AM
Updated: Jul. 26, 2018 1:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three generations of a Michigan family are accused of poaching trophy-sized deer in Iowa over 16 years.

Scroll for more content...

Douglas Leo Hebert, 49, of Indian River, Michigan, along with his 51-year-old brother, Jeffrey Leo Hebert of Bay City and their 73-year-old father, Leo Frederick Hebert of Bay City, are accused of poaching white-tailed deer on a privately-owned Iowa farm without the required hunting permits or tags.

"Thanks to one single tip from the public which led us to the initial investigation and eventually turned into something much greater, we were able to put a stop to years and years of illegal activity," said Eric Wright, DNR conservation officer. "Deer hunting is a very popular sport and hobby across our state and we want to ensure that all hunters are doing so fairly and abiding by the law."

Investigators said the Iowa landowners supplied the men with lodging and tags for any deer they harvested in exchange for fishing opportunities in Michigan.

The arrangements happened over the course of 16 seasons.

Iowa DNR officers said the men took 19 white-tailed deer illegally, 17 of which were bucks. Investigators also found the men never purchased or applied for the required non-resident hunting privileges in the state of Iowa.

The Hebert family reached a plea agreement with the Cedar County Attorney's Office agreeing to pay more than $51,000 in fines and forfeit 17 deer mounts, two compound bows and a crossbow which were used to hunt the deer.

The men's hunting privileges in Iowa were suspended for a minimum period of three years.

Charges were also not filed against juveniles in the family as part of the agreement.

The three Iowa residents involved who knowingly aided and abetted the Michigan poachers cooperated fully throughout the investigation and agreed to pay fines totaling $780.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a dimond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent