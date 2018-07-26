Mosquitoes in 8 additional CT towns test positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes in 8 additional towns in CT have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Environmental officials said the new towns are Bethany, Franklin, Greenwich, Madison, New Haven, Waterford, West Haven, and Weston.

The mosquitoes that were tested were trapped from July 12 to July 19.

The other towns that mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus were Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, New Canaan, Stamford, Stratford, and Waterbury.

"We are seeing a major expansion and build-up of West Nile virus in the mosquito population," said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. "We are also detecting the virus in human-biting mosquitoes comparatively early in the season, which substantially increases the risk of infection."

No human or horse cases of West Nile Virus-associated illnesses have been reported in CT this year.

Since 2000, there have been 134 human cases of WNV, including three deaths.