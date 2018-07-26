Clear

Overloaded cars on Phoenix streets posing danger for drivers and troopers

Get a "load" of this. Pictures were sent to us of overloaded cars seen on Valley streets this week, even a man holdin...

Get a "load" of this. Pictures were sent to us of overloaded cars seen on Valley streets this week, even a man holding onto his mattress with his hand while driving.

"We receive call after call every day for debris that's fallen off a vehicle, said Kameron Lee with the Department of Public Safety.

DPS said they stop about 1,000 people a year in Arizona who are pulling more weight than they, or their car, can handle.

"We've seen everything from beds, to refrigerators, to washers and dryers to ladders," said Lee.

There was also a picture of an entire dining room set strapped to the hood of this sedan. It's not the kind of takeout dinner DPS wants to see.

"There's an obstruction of view issue that we see right there," said Lee.

Officials said once that debris goes flying, drivers can get seriously injured.

In June, a pipe flew through a man's window on Loop 202 in Tempe, almost hitting his face.

"A big pop almost like a gunshot," said Clayton Demara, who is lucky that wasn't worse.

When your debris falls on the road, it falls on troopers to have to clear it. Tuesday afternoon, ADOT cameras caught a trooper braving freeway traffic to clear away loose lumber.

"We have to respond to those in an emergency response so our troopers are putting themselves in harm's way," said Lee.

So if you decide to drive with way too big of a load, a traffic violation could be coming your way. But if that debris falls off, that could get you a criminal littering ticket. So simply, lighten the load.

DPS says in Arizona, you can only load your car up to 13 feet and 6 inches high from the level surface of your car, and 40 feet long from the front of your car to the back of your load.

Otherwise, you need to get a permit from ADOT.

