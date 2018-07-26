A former youth leader accused of child sexual abuse faced a judge Wednesday morning during a scheduled bond hearing.
36-year-old Kenneth Scott Marshall was arrested earlier this month following a month-long investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy.
The two charges Marshall faces are Aggravated Sexual Battery of a minor through the use of mental incapacity or physical helplessness and Forcible Sodomy of a minor through the use of mental incapacity or physical helplessness.
Marshall worked as a volunteer youth leader at Cornerstone Church until June, when the church says it let him go after learning of the allegations.
Marshall is currently in the Middle Peninsula Regional Jail.
The bond hearing was continued until August 22 at 9:30 a.m.
Related Content
- Virginia church youth leader facing child sexual abuse charges faces judge
- Church youth leader facing child sex charges
- Former youth pastor faces sexual assault on child charges
- Toddler murdered, former cult leader to face child abuse charge
- Cardinal Pell facing historic sex abuse charges
- Renowned appeals court judge facing claims of inappropriate sexual conduct
- Heavy hit during church game leads to child abuse charge
- Malaysia election: Opposition leader Mahathir facing fake news charge
- LDS Church, ex-MTC leader ask judge to dismiss woman's sexual assault suit
- Trump to face leaders he's railed against