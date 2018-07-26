Clear

Virginia church youth leader facing child sexual abuse charges faces judge

A former youth leader accused of child sexual abuse faced a judge Wednesday morning during a scheduled bond hearing....

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 9:49 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 9:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former youth leader accused of child sexual abuse faced a judge Wednesday morning during a scheduled bond hearing.

36-year-old Kenneth Scott Marshall was arrested earlier this month following a month-long investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy.

The two charges Marshall faces are Aggravated Sexual Battery of a minor through the use of mental incapacity or physical helplessness and Forcible Sodomy of a minor through the use of mental incapacity or physical helplessness.

Marshall worked as a volunteer youth leader at Cornerstone Church until June, when the church says it let him go after learning of the allegations.

Marshall is currently in the Middle Peninsula Regional Jail.

The bond hearing was continued until August 22 at 9:30 a.m.

