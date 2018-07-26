Clear

Bridge concrete chunk fell from is safe, city officials say after 'freak accident' killed businesswoman

St. Louis City officials say a bridge where a car knocked a concrete chunk onto Forest Park Parkway below, killing a ...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 9:22 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 9:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

St. Louis City officials say a bridge where a car knocked a concrete chunk onto Forest Park Parkway below, killing a woman, is safe.

Scroll for more content...

St. Louis businesswoman Jan Torrisi-Mokwa, the wife of former police chief Joe Mokwa, was killed when then concrete fell off the Union/Lindell overpass and on to the car she was in. The concrete fell when a 22-year-old driver lost control of her car while trying to turn on Lindell. She then hit a light pole and a concrete barrier.

According to Todd Waeltermann, the Director of Operations in St. Louis City, the bridge is inspected annually. Waeltermann said what happened was a freak accident.

Cracks on the bridge are clearly visible but Waeltermann said loose concrete is chiseled off, and despite how it may look, it doesn't pose a risk.

"The bridge is safe, nothing is going to fall down unless some crazy act happens. It is not going to fall down. My family is going to use the bridge. I have no fear of it," said Waeltermann. "I've been around 30 years, I've seen this stuff, it is a safe bridge."

The reason why the 22-year-old driver lost control of her car and knocked off part of the concrete fence is still under investigation.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a dimond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent