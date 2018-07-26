Clear

Two boys, 10, and 7, crashed their family car while taking a joyride to the beach

Two boys in a Virginia foster home woke up early Tuesday and decided they wanted to drive more than 100 miles to the ...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 8:22 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 8:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two boys in a Virginia foster home woke up early Tuesday and decided they wanted to drive more than 100 miles to the beach.

And they didn't let the fact that they are 10 and 7 years old stop them.

Virginia State Police say they first received a 911 report after 8 a.m. of the boys driving the family's black Lexus "all over the roadway."

The concerned caller was driving behind the children and followed them east on Interstate 64 while waiting for authorities to arrive.

With the 10-year old at the wheel and his seat scooted all the way forward, the boys kept rolling until they accidentally struck the caller's vehicle, then crashed into the highway's median, police said in a statement.

Somehow, nobody was hurt. Officials transported the boys back to their family, some 37 miles away, according to CNN affiliate WTVR.

Authorities did not identify the boys because they are minors.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office said the boys were trying to drive the car to Virginia Beach -- a journey of about 138 miles.

"You don't expect something like this. You don't expect a 10-year old to be driving a car," said tow truck operator Steve Parrish, who was called to the scene.

"They was sitting out there like they wasn't hurt or nothing. That was the good part," Parrish told WTVR.

The case will be referred to Juvenile Court Services, but it's unclear if charges will be filed, the Fluvanna County Sheriff said.

