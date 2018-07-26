Clear

Thief steals truck, ransacks several cars

We are getting a look at home surveillance video that shows a man prowling around a Spanish Fort home after breaking ...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 8:22 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 8:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

We are getting a look at home surveillance video that shows a man prowling around a Spanish Fort home after breaking into a car.

The owner is upset but admits he should have locked his car.

He is hoping his home security system will help catch the man responsible for breaking into his car and stealing a truck from one of his neighbors.

"It was a target of opportunity, they were just checking all the cars that were unlocked, which is unfortunately too many in this area," said Jeff Alford.

He said the alleged thief broke into his wife's car and ransacked it.

"This is a wake-up call for everybody that we still need to lock our doors," Alford said.

He did not make off with much, but the alleged thief did not stop there, he hit several other homes in the Baldwin Brook Spanish Fort neighborhood. At one, the thief was able to take off with a truck. Neighbors said that concerns them.

"You do not expect something like this, especially because David's truck is very loud, he works late at night, this happens at 3 to 5 o'clock in the morning," said Heather Nowlin, a nearby neighbor.

Back with Alford, he is glad nothing of much value was stolen from him, but he says there is a lesson.

"I don't think it was a big deal, nobody was trying to hurt anybody, I don't think, so it was a minor deal, but we do need to be a bit more aware here," he said.

Aware that piece of mind can quickly be taken away.

"We're unhappy this happened, but something, unfortunately, we've come to expect," Alford said.

The neighbor who had his truck stolen said police recovered it Monday night in Prichard. He said he plans to pick it up on Wednesday.

At this point, the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the thief, if you have any information you're asked to call them.

