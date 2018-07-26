Clear

Kraft Heinz recalls Taco Bell cheese dip for botulism risk

An estimated 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being recalled because there are signs of p...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 8:22 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 8:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An estimated 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being recalled because there are signs of product separation that could lead to botulism, the US Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. There have been no reported illnesses or consumer complaints, Kraft Heinz Foods Company said in a statement.

As a precaution, cheese dips in 15-ounce glass jars labeled with individual "best when used by" dates between December 27, 2018, and January 23, 2019, are being recalled. Kraft Heinz recommends that buyers not eat the product, even if it does not appear spoiled, and return it to the store for exchange or for a refund. Consumers can also call the company at 1-800-310-3704 with any questions or to get a refund.

Botulism is a rare form of life-threatening food poisoning caused by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. It occurs when toxins attack the nerves, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, muscle paralysis and difficulty speaking or swallowing. Symptoms usually occur 18 to 36 hours after eating contaminated food but can appear only six hours later or up to 10 days after the initial exposure.

"People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention," Kraft Heinz said.

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish, Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits and other foods containing whey powder have been recalled recently due to possible salmonella contamination. Other recent recalls include Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal and cut melon for possible salmonella and Del Monte Fresh vegetable trays due to cyclospora.

Dips with "best when used by" labels between December 27, 2018, and January 23, 2019, are recalled

There have been no reported illnesses, Kraft Heinz says

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a dimond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent