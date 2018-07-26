Carjacking ends in fiery crash in west Nashville neighborhood

Police say a carjacking suspect has been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car in a west Nashville neighborhood.

Officers at the scene said the carjacking happened on Charlotte Pike.

A good Samaritan witnessed the crime and followed the suspect. He said he saw the man swerving all over the road on White Bridge Pike and followed him to the neighborhood in Hillwood.

According to police, the stolen car went up into flames when the suspect crashed on Red Oak Drive.

The suspect then got out and ran away, but with the help of a police helicopter and K-9 officers, he was later found hiding in a trash can a few streets over on Wilsonia Avenue.

According to police, the suspect also tried breaking into a house in the neighborhood after the crash.

