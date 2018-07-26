Honolulu Police Officer arrested and charged with 16 offenses

A Honolulu Police Officer is arrested and charged with 16 offenses.

Scroll for more content...

41-year-old Ryan Konishi is also accused of abuse of a family member and terroristic threatening.

HPD says Konishi is a seven year veteran assigned to District 6 in Waikiki.

He was released after posting $28,000 bail.

Konishi's police powers have been removed while the investigation continues.