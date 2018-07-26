Dr. Jill Biden, wounded vets to stop in St. Louis as part of walk to NYC

Wounded veterans from the United States and the United Kingdom will be joining forces with former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden in St. Louis on Wednesday.
The veterans are walking 1,000 miles across the country to raise money for wounded veterans. They are resting in St. Louis Tuesday night before the next leg of their journey.
"It is important that every single veteran knows that we are doing this for every one of them," said Cpl. Frankie Perez from the Army National Guard.
The group will be joined by Biden for the leg of the route from St. Louis to East St. Louis.
In total, the team will visit 68 cities. The walk ends September 6 at the World Trade Center Memorial in New York City.
