Clear

Watch Paul Ryan read 'mean tweets' about himself

House Speaker Paul Ryan took a page out of late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel's book on Wednesday and read "mean tweets...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 4:43 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Speaker Paul Ryan took a page out of late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel's book on Wednesday and read "mean tweets" poking fun at him.

Scroll for more content...

"Paul Ryan's the kind of guy who crashes your kegger, drinks all your beer, and then calls the cops to make his noise complaint," Ryan says, quoting a tweet.

The video, uploaded to Ryan's YouTube page and Twitter account, is similar to a segment popularized on Kimmel's ABC show, during which celebrities and other public figures read tweets mocking them.

"Paul Ryan is proof that you don't need a spine to do P90X," Ryan says, reading another tweet, referring to Ryan's workout routine.

The video was posted ahead of Ryan's speech to congressional interns, which focused on what Ryan described on Twitter as "rediscovering our common humanity."

Ryan is not the only politician to join the trend of famous people reading mean tweets about themselves.

Last year, former President Barack Obama read means tweet directed at him during a November 2017 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States. Exclamation point. @realDonaldTrump," Obama said, reading a tweet that President Donald Trump wrote.

Others, including former House Speaker John Boehner and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, have also participated in the reading of "mean tweets."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a dimond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent