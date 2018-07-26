A San Diego teenager was rescued after being found drunk on the beach at Sunset Cliffs.
Scroll for more content...
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the 14-year-old was found around 2:45 at No Surf Beach.
Lifeguards and firefighters both performed the rescue. According to crews on scene, the teenager was unable to walk.
At this time, it's unclear what exactly led up to the teen being located. The teenager was released to her father.
Related Content
- Drunk 14-year-old rescued from a cliff
- Woman Rescued After Falling 150 Feet Off Cliff
- 14-year-old girl charged in father's death
- Man Falls 500 Feet To His Death Rescuing His Dog from Seaside Cliff
- Family's car plunges off cliff in California
- Man killed after car plunges over cliff
- Woman survives after SUV plunges off cliff
- 14-year-old saves family from burning Thornton home
- Teen who shot and killed 14-year-old girl sentenced
- Teen who shot 14-year-old girl in head receives sentence