Clear

Increase in overdoses reported in Flint due to 'bad batch' of heroin

Local officials say an increase in overdoses this week may be the result of a "bad batch" of heroin.Sheriff Ro...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 4:08 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 4:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Local officials say an increase in overdoses this week may be the result of a "bad batch" of heroin.

Scroll for more content...

Sheriff Robert Pickell said there were at least eight known overdoses Monday on Flint's east side. There have been 16 total overdoses in the last two days, according to Pickell.

First responders used Narcan to revive all of the drug users. Their conditions are unknown, but Pickell said no one died.

Pickell said the overdoses could be due to an increased dosage of fentanyl in the cutting process of the heroin. Fentanyl is a narcotic that can cause respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or combined with other substances.

Pickell is calling for local officials to change the way they handle drug addicts. He said instead of charging them with a crime, they should be mandated into addiction treatment.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a dimond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent