With Trump not leading, this summer won't be a silly season

School's out, parliaments across the world are going on recess and last-minute legislation is being, to borrow a richly used political phrase, being "put out with the trash."

Welcome to so-called silly season. Editors, struggling for content, snap up all manner of frivolous tales.

However, this summer threatens to be anything but silly.

Indeed, the year to date has been bizarre.

In terms of political seasons it is being lived in the inverse. The seemingly silly has come early: two Trump mega summits, heavy on style, skinny on substance, rendering them superficial, and in the context of traditional diplomacy, anything but serious.

Despite Trump's enthusiasm, the summits have amounted to little more than high-profile handshakes dosed up with overanxious helpings of hope.

The result? An amplification of Trump's absence from the international arena that threatens to boil over this summer.

Absent of his moral clarity and the style of leadership such vision engenders, questions are being left unanswered, the void is filling with ambiguity -- just as thunder clouds loom on a late summer afternoon, darkening the horizon gathering torrential fury.

Both of Trump's summits potentially herald more trouble than they resolve.

Kim Jong Un is already dragging his feet on the feeble few things he signed up to in Singapore.

Delays to returns of American bodies, a slothful start to dismantling missile test sites and a no-show at a meeting with US officials.

Kim is backing Trump into a collision with China over sanctions enforcement. Short of his much-vaunted threats of "fire and fury," it's now the only meaningful leverage Trump has with Kim.

Of his one-on-one with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, whose hand covers most triggers in Syria, Trump has yet to reveal precisely what they agreed, what that means for Syria and more broadly for peace in the Middle East.

At an excruciating press conference following their meeting, both presidents hinted that Israel would benefit from their secretive discussion. Trump said Putin would "like to do certain things with respect to Syria having to do with the safety of Israel ... So both countries would work jointly."

Putin talked only "of crushing terrorists in the southwest of Syria," which stands in stark contrast to what Trump agreed with him a year ago in Hamburg: to freeze the fighting and create a safe zone.

Like much else they claim to have discussed, it was short on substance, not enough to stave off the brewing storm that loomed closer this week.

On Tuesday, Israel shot down a Russian-made Syrian fighter jet after it breezed out of southwest Syria into Israeli airspace above the Golan Heights, an area already on a hair trigger following Iranian missiles fired into it from Syria a couple of months ago.

Tensions between the countries are rising. Only hours earlier, missiles were fired from Syria toward Israel. Shortly before that, the Syrian government condemned Israel for helping evacuate the western-backed White Helmets, a civilian humanitarian force, out of Syria to safety.

This summer, as Syria's civil war slaughters itself toward a final bloody conclusion, the biggest danger to the region is the simmering confrontation between Israel and the Iranian militia backing the Syrian government.

This week, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu made it abundantly clear he will not tolerate Iranian bases inside Syria, telling his cabinet "we will take action -- and are already taking action -- against efforts to establish a militarily presence by Iran and its proxies in Syria, both close to the border and deep inside Syria. We will act against these efforts anywhere in Syria."

The kindling to start that fire is tinder dry and if such a blaze begins it won't stay to Syria.

Anti-semitic agitators will fan its flames in all manner of directions: the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

And on the threshold of this, Trump and Iran appear to be competing to put a match to another potentially incendiary confrontation.

This past week, the pair traded accusations of threatening oil supplies from the Gulf.

Trump Tweeted, in response to threats from Iran that it could shut down the narrow Gulf waterway of Hormuz : "To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!"

According to state news, President Hassan Rouhani had told diplomats that Americans must understand "peace with Iran is the mother of peace and war with Iran is the mother of wars."

Iran's Foreign Minister added on Twitter "We've been around for milennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. BE CAUTIOUS!"

Not since the so called "tanker war" of the late '80s that saw re-flagged oil tankers escorted by US warships navigate the Straits of Hormuz has such a showdown loomed.

That standoff reached a tragic nadir in 1988 when the American warship, the USS Vincennes, accidentally shot down a commercial Iranian passenger jet with the loss of 290 lives, an event itself later believed to have triggered the bombing of Pan-Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.

In hindsight, a failure now to rein in the seemingly inevitable escalation in tensions with Iran could be judged calamitous.

Unlike previous summers, this one is primed to be a very serious season, no hint of silly on the horizon. After all, who can remember a spring where America's allies have been made to feel like enemies while America's enemies are warmly welcomed as if they are Trump's close friends?