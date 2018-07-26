Clear

Work crews remove Beauregard statue pedestal in front of City Park

Work crews have begun removing the pedestal at the entrance to City Park that once held a statue of Confederate gener...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 3:34 PM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 3:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Work crews have begun removing the pedestal at the entrance to City Park that once held a statue of Confederate general P.G.T. Beauregard.

Scroll for more content...

The statue itself was removed in May of 2017, but the pedestal has remained in place.

"The pedestal has remained at the entrance to the Park for more than a year and has been vandalized with graffiti on more than one occasion," City Park spokesman John Hopper said in a press release. "Consequently, the New Orleans City Park Improvement Association has decided to remove the pedestal."

The pedestal will remain in storage alongside the removed statue until city officials determine where both should be stored permanently.

The traffic circle where the statue and pedestal once stood will be landscaped, according to Hopper.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Afternoon showers and storms likely, cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a dimond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

Dental Services at Valley Professionals Community Health Center

Image

Chamber holds discussion to answer confusion with Special Event Ordinance

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Behind the Blues: The National Naval Aviation Museum

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runners

Image

Expect warm conditions to continue across the Wabash Valley

Image

Steve Brett to Lincoln

Image

Terre Haute 2.0 event

Image

No serious injuries after U.S. 41 crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent