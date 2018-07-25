Clear

Store owner gets $1M for selling winning ticket

A sole winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in San Jose, California, at Ernie's Liquors. The jackpot was up to a whopping $552 million.

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 10:21 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 10:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

For one lucky person, this week just got a whole lot better.

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in San Jose, California, according to a tweet on the state lottery's verified Twitter feed.

The winning ticket was sold at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road, the tweet said. It's the sole winning ticket, according to Mega Millions. The jackpot was up to a whopping $522 million.

"I hope he does a lot of charity, and maybe take care of all the family members and relatives around him or her. Whoever the person is, I wish good luck to them," store owner Kewal Sachdev told CNN affiliate KRON.

The store stands to receive $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot -- $656 million -- was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent