Clear

Police officer saves man from being struck by train

Perth Amboy Officer Kyle Savoia said that without a doubt, a recent rescue was the most tense response call of his sh...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 10:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Perth Amboy Officer Kyle Savoia said that without a doubt, a recent rescue was the most tense response call of his short career.

Scroll for more content...

Heidi Burke, a Perth Amboy resident, was on the train platform and heading in to work the morning of July 19 and saw the whole ordeal go down.

"He started running toward the train. The train was not slowing down at all. He was just waving his arms, yelling for it to stop. You heard like, screeching, and trying to brake, and you saw, literally, like, a real life hero," Burke said. "He just jumped in front of the train. I saw the red shirt and a body attached to it go flying to one side and the cop going to the other and the train actually pulled in between them."

The man who was rescued can be heard on body camera video talking to Savoia.

"Where'd you come from? Thank you," he said. "Oh my God, thank you so much."

Savoia, a 22-year-old rookie, has been on the job for just seven months.

"I was very nervous that the train wasn't going to stop," Savoia said.

The unidentified man, who witnesses said laid down on the tracks minutes earlier, was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.

"He seemed scared, nervous," Savoia said. "He didn't really know where he was."

Donna Savoia said her late husband, a 28-year Perth Amboy department veteran, and the rookie officer's grandfather, a 25-year department veteran, both would have been proud.

"It has me very emotional," she said about her son. "I watched the video. I was in shock, you know? To see him do what he was hired to do, it made me very proud, to also be following in his father's and his grandfather's footsteps."

Savoia is thankful he was able to make a difference.

"The job means everything. You come out here to make a difference in everybody's life, no matter what, saving them, helping them. Helping them cross the street," he said. "It just makes you feel warm in the heart and good just to help somebody and even to save somebody's life, it's even better."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent