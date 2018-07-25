Clear

URGENT - Trump blasts Cohen over tape disclosure

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump blasted his former attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday, the morning after CNN aired t...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 10:14 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 10:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump blasted his former attorney Michael Cohen on Wednesday, the morning after CNN aired the audio of a recording Cohen made of the two. "What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped - can this be so? Too bad!" Trump tweeted. In the audio aired first on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Trump and Cohen can be heard discussing how they would buy the rights to former Playboy model Karen McDougal's story about an alleged affair she had with Trump years earlier, which Trump denies. Court filings said federal prosecutors have 12 recordings from Cohen, and CNN previously confirmed the recording with Trump is among those 12.

