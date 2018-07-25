Clear

The trade war is starting to hurt American automakers

The trade war is making things difficult for American automakers.General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reported low...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 10:14 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 10:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The trade war is making things difficult for American automakers.

Scroll for more content...

General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reported lower profit Wednesday and cut their forecasts.

GM cited rising commodity prices. Steel and aluminum prices have gone up since the Trump administration imposed tariffs on those imports. That includes domestic steel and aluminum, which are more expensive without the threat of lower-priced imports.

The Trump administration is also considering a tariff on imported cars and trucks, as well as on auto parts. Every car assembled at US auto factories includes parts from foreign manufacturers.

Watch CNNMoney's "Markets Now" at 12:45 p.m. ET

Shares of GM and Fiat Chrysler fell in pre-market trading, as did shares of rival Ford, which is scheduled to report results after the market closes.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent