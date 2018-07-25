Clear

1 Trump Russia tweet, translated

On Tuesday afternoon, the President of the United States tweeted about his most/least favorite subject: Russia. It we...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 10:20 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 10:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On Tuesday afternoon, the President of the United States tweeted about his most/least favorite subject: Russia. It went like this:

Scroll for more content...

"I'm very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don't want Trump!"

Following the logic and facts (such as they are) in a Trump tweet is no easy feat. So let's break down what Trump said -- and what he meant, sentence by sentence.

1.-"I'm very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election.

Translation: It's been nine days since my summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I'll never admit this but I botched it totally when I didn't tell Putin that Russia meddled in the election and that he needs to stop now or face serious consequences. I also screwed up my attempts to clarify what I said and what I meant once I got back from Finland. As a result, my own party is really not happy with me. And my staff is perplexed.- So I just want them all to know I am back on it! I am "very concerned" about the Russia threat. There, I said it!

2. "Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats."

Translation: Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help me and hurt Hillary Clinton. The intelligence community and everyone this side of Devin Nunes says it. But I can't admit that Russia meddled because it would mean I colluded. Or I lost. Or something bad. Sooooooo, I'll turn it on its head!- Since I am so tough on Russia, then any attempts by Russia to interfere in the 2018 election must be to help Democrats. Even though I am still not convinced Russia meddled in the 2016 election. Could have been some 400-pound kid.

3. "They definitely don't want Trump!"

Translation: Sure, sure Putin said last week in Helsinki that he wanted me to win. But that was last week!- And as I mentioned in the last sentence, no one has been tougher on Russia than me. So why would Putin want to meddle in an election -- if he did it at all!- -- to help someone he knows will be so tough on him? The logic is airtight!

The Point: What Trump says and what he means are two very different things. Always.

Read Tuesday's full edition of The Point newsletter, and sign up to get future editions delivered to your inbox.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent