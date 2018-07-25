Boy's lemonade stand raises $6K for firefighters

A Lake Mills boy with an affinity for firefighters and an ambitious goal hauled in about $6,000 in donations for the Sun Prairie Fire Department following this month's deadly gas explosion.

Scroll for more content...

One firefighter was killed and another was critically injured in the blast that also devastated nearby neighbors and businesses on July 11.

After hearing of the explosion, 5-year old Gavin Martin decided he wanted to help the Sun Prairie Fire Department with its recovery efforts.

Martin set up a lemonade stand in his front yard, and he and his family worked to sell cups of lemonade for roughly 30 hours over three days.

"We went out there with a pitcher of lemonade, a couple cups," said Gavin's Mom, Linda Martin. "If we made $60 we were going to be super excited."

But word spread quickly through social media. Firefighters and civilians alike came from around Wisconsin to donate.

"We served 125 gallons of lemonade. That's a lot," said Olivia Christ, Gavin's sister.

They raised approximately $6,000, which they'll now personally deliver to the Sun Prairie Fire Department later this week.

It'll be up to the firefighters to distribute the money where it's needed.

"We raised a lot of money," Gavin said.

He said he hopes to one day work as a firefighter.

So naturally, like any true firefighter, he was ready to assist a community in need.

"What do you hope all the firefighters who hear about what you did think, or say, about you," TODAY'S TMJ4 asked Gavin.

"That I'm cool," he replied with a smile.