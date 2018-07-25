Clear

Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent overdose

Singer Demi Lovato has been hospitalized after suffering an apparent drug overdose. Lovato has been open about her struggle with substance abuse in the past.

Demi Lovato has often said she chose to be transparent about her struggles in the hope that it would help others.

Lovato's fans are now stepping up to say that she has.

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe has become an online campaign to share the influence of Lovato and her music.

On Tuesday, the singer/actress was hospitalized for an apparent overdose.

Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose

Through interviews and in song, Lovato has spoken openly about her battles with sobriety, addiction and mental illness. Some on social media say she empowered them to face their own struggles.

What Demi Lovato has said about sobriety and mental health

"Her music helped me realize that it was okay to be broken. Her being honest about her problems helped me see I could be something other then a mental illness," one fan tweeted Wednesday. "I love you Demi."

Lovato was credited by a few with saving their lives.

"In 6th grade i struggled with anorexia & 'believe in me' saved me," one tweet read. "In 7th grade i had my suicide note written & struggled with self harm & 'skyscraper' saved me. in 9th grade i was diagnosed with bipolar disorder & 'warrior' saved me. I will forever love her."

Even the hashtag #HowDemiHasHelpedMe received praise.

"This is such a powerful thread of tweets," one person tweeted. "It's so important to raise awareness of the severity of mental health issues."

