Lena Waithe scores Showtime first-look deal

Lena Waithe is making a home for herself at Showtime.

The Emmy-winning writer and producer has signed a so-called first-look deal with the premium cable network, giving the home of her series "The Chi" first crack at other scripted series she may be looking to develop.

Showtime said Waithe will work through her company Hillman Grad Productions.

"We fell in love with Lena's voice when we ordered her pilot for 'The Chi' three years ago, and we have watched in awe at her powerful impact on our industry and our culture," said Showtime's president of programming Gary Levine in a statement. "Lena is a creative force of nature and we are delighted that the force will be with us as she makes Showtime her creative home."

"The Chi" launched in January and gave Showtime the biggest drama series launch in two years, the network said. Over the course of the season, the show continued to gain eyeballs, with the season finale outperforming the premiere by 64%, Showtime said.

The first season averaged 4.5 million weekly viewers across platforms.

"I have been a fan of Showtime for as long as I can remember," added Waithe. "They make shows that most networks wouldn't touch and they've never been afraid of taking risks. I look forward to introducing my Showtime family to fresh and exciting new voices."

Showtime has not said when Season 2 of "The Chi" will premiere, but on Monday, fan favorites Shamon Brown Jr. (Papa), Barton Fitzpatrick (Reg) and Michael Epps (Jake) were promoted to series regulars.