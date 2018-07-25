Clear

Brock Turner's lawyers argue their appeal in 2015 sexual assault case

A California appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments appealing the conviction of Brock Turner, the former Stanford s...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 10:21 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 10:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A California appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments appealing the conviction of Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer.

Scroll for more content...

Turner, convicted of three counts stemming from a 2015 sexual assault of an unconscious woman, was not present in the courtroom.

There is a "lack of sufficient evidence to support three convictions," argued Eric Multhaup, Turner's lawyer.

(The convictions included intent to commit rape, digital penetration of an intoxicated person and digital penetration of an unconscious person.)

The latest development comes more than a month after Santa Clara County voters recalled Judge Aaron Persky, who oversaw the trial. Persky drew the ire of a large segment of the community for sentencing Turner to six months in county jail, for which he served three months because the jail was overcrowded. Prosecutors had asked for a six-year sentence. As a result of the sentence, Turner, 22, must register as a sex offender for life.

In arguing for overturning the convictions, Multhaup is taking issue over when the victim, known as Emily Doe, became unconscious.

"There's no evidence at what point she went from being incapacitated from alcohol to loss of consciousness," he argued.

If the appeals court judges decide the victim was not unconscious during the time of the encounter, as Turner maintained, they might be more sympathetic to granting the appeal.

But on Tuesday, they appeared to be skeptical of Multhaup's statements and seemed unmoved by his arguments.

Alisha Carlile, an attorney representing the state of California, highlighted trial testimony that said bystanders "could tell from 30 feet away" the victim was unconscious.

The case entered the national spotlight after the victim penned an emotionally searing letter that she read to Turner at his sentencing. Within days, it went viral on the internet.

"You don't know me, but you've been inside me, and that's why we're here today, the letter began.

"You made me a victim. In newspapers my name was 'unconscious intoxicated woman,' 10 syllables, and nothing more than that. For a while, I believe that that was all I was."

The California appeals court will deliberate before reaching a decision, likely within 90 days.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent