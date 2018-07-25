What you need to know for Tuesday's runoff elections

The Republican gubernatorial candidates facing off in a runoff election on Tuesday are making their final push through Georgia.

After making a stop in Auburn over the weekend, Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle made stops in nine different cities on Monday. During his appearance in Auburn, Cagle emphasized his record as lieutenant governor and his work with current Governor Nathan Deal in helping build the state's economy.

Secretary of State Brian Kemp made an appearance in Macon on Saturday which was also attended by Vice President Mike Pence. Hundreds showed up from all over the state to support Kemp and hear encouraging words from Pence.

Kemp also participated in a bus tour, talking with voters in Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Spalding, Coweta and Fulton counties. He told CBS46 News that he will help hardworking Georgians by deporting criminal aliens, crushing street gangs, and unleashing the power of the private sector.

The winner of Tuesday's runoff election will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

Other elections taking place

In the race to replace current Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle, voters will decide between Republicans David Shafer and Geoff Duncan in the election against Democratic candidate Sarah Riggs Amico. Shafer recently picked up the endorsement of Governor Nathan Deal.

There are several other races to be voted upon on July 24. They include Democratic elections for the state's 6th and 7th Congressional Districts. In District 6, voters will decide if Lucy McBath or Kevin Abel will face Republican Karen Handel.

In District 7, Carolyn Bourdeaux will square off against David Kim for the right to face Republican candidate Rob Woodall in November.

Many other municipal elections will be held. Below is a list of races up-for-grabs on July 24:

DeKalb County School District (Runoff)

Fulton County Schools (Runoff)

Henry County Schools (Runoff)

Forsyth County Schools (Primary runoff)

Cherokee County School District (Primary runoff)

Clayton County Public Schools (Primary runoff)

Cobb County School District (Primary runoff)

Gwinnett County Public Schools (Primary runoff)

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day