Woman Caught Stealing Lawn Decorations: 'Why Take My Flowers?'

Porch pirate has a new meaning for a couple in Arvada. Their surveillance camera caught someone stealing from their f...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 5:46 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 5:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Porch pirate has a new meaning for a couple in Arvada. Their surveillance camera caught someone stealing from their front yard.

"My first thought was they fell down and blew away," Nomad Weber told KCNC-TV's Karen Morfitt.

Lawn decorations, two of their hanging flower baskets and a windmill turned up missing.

"It's random…It is very random," he said.

A newly-installed surveillance camera caught the whole thing on video.

A blonde woman wearing workout clothing and tennis shoes walked up to the home and pulled the decorations out of the ground.

On her way out, she stopped to pick up the hanging basket and a few seconds after leaving, she came back for the second one.

"I think at first it was shock… and then why?" Weber said. "Why take my flowers?" he laughed.

Hoping someone would recognize the thief, Weber posted the video on Facebook. It has now been shared hundreds of times.

"They want to catch this person. You do not want them thinking they can take anything from any yard at any time," he said.

The couple says it's not about what they lost; the flowers have already been replaced. It's about what they have been left with, an unwanted feeling that will stick with them.

"It's a violation," Vikki Weber said. "Even though it's just flowers it's still somebody came on your property to take stuff."

