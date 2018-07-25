'Hoarder' house and injuries of disabled adult described in newly filed search warrant

After an incapacitated adult was taken to the hospital in May with severe injuries, new court documents describe the victim's injuries and the condition of the home he was living in.

A cell phone belonging to Philip Arenz was seized by Norfolk detectives, and a search of that phone describes pictures and videos of Philip Arenz's son, Jason Arenz.

According to court documents, the Harrell Avenue home was, "consistent of a 'hoarder' with piles of property with carved pathways throughout the residence to navigate."

The search warrant also describes pictures of 24-year-old Jason Arenz, an adult with cerebral palsy whose primary caregivers were his parents, Philip and Georgia Arenz.

Original medical files state Jason Arenz had bed sores infected with maggots, fused bones and severe ulcers.

A new search warrant adds that Jason Arenz was covered in compacted fecal matter on the skin, had severe weight loss that revealed his rib cage and had severe bed sores that exposed muscle, fatty tissue and bone.

Philip and Georgia Arenz were arrested by Norfolk Police for malicious wounding and the abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult.

Philip Arenz is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.