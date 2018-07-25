Clear

'Hoarder' house and injuries of disabled adult described in newly filed search warrant

After an incapacitated adult was taken to the hospital in May with severe injuries, new court documents describe the ...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 3:31 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 3:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After an incapacitated adult was taken to the hospital in May with severe injuries, new court documents describe the victim's injuries and the condition of the home he was living in.

Scroll for more content...

A cell phone belonging to Philip Arenz was seized by Norfolk detectives, and a search of that phone describes pictures and videos of Philip Arenz's son, Jason Arenz.

According to court documents, the Harrell Avenue home was, "consistent of a 'hoarder' with piles of property with carved pathways throughout the residence to navigate."

The search warrant also describes pictures of 24-year-old Jason Arenz, an adult with cerebral palsy whose primary caregivers were his parents, Philip and Georgia Arenz.

Original medical files state Jason Arenz had bed sores infected with maggots, fused bones and severe ulcers.

A new search warrant adds that Jason Arenz was covered in compacted fecal matter on the skin, had severe weight loss that revealed his rib cage and had severe bed sores that exposed muscle, fatty tissue and bone.

Philip and Georgia Arenz were arrested by Norfolk Police for malicious wounding and the abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult.

Philip Arenz is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent