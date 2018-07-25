Clear

Officials: Mother Killed, 2 Daughters Injured In House Collapse

A mother of two is dead after her rental home on the 1800 block of South Broad Street in Hamilton, New Jersey collaps...

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 5:46 AM
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 5:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A mother of two is dead after her rental home on the 1800 block of South Broad Street in Hamilton, New Jersey collapsed just before 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities have identified her as 38-year-old Tika Justice. The woman's two daughters, ages 20 and 16, survived the collapse and are in stable condition at Capital Health.

"They found the deceased victim on top of the daughter, the 16-year-old, who was subsequently removed," said Hamilton Fire Capt. Ferdinand Mather.

Mather says it took an hour and 40 minutes to get all three victims out.

"I've been in the area for 18 years so I've always seen this house passing by going to different places," said Tabatha Vassey, who lives nearby. "Just overnight, it's gone."

James Feig, who was riding by on a bike when he saw the aftermath of the collapse, says he tried to comfort the older daughter. The 20-year-old was waist-deep in debris until first responders arrived.

"It's devastating. Like being in a war zone," Feig told Eyewitness News.

Investigators say that woman was able to make a 911 call.

"She was half in tears. So was I," he said. "She was buried in rubble and it's just a sad thing to watch."

"She was a very hardworking woman," said one neighbor who knew Justice. "She was a single parent, she raised her two daughters and it's just a shame."

Neighbors remember seeing Justice ride the train to New York where she worked at a bank to make ends meet for her kids.

At this point, investigators say it's unclear what caused the collapse, though it does not appear to be gas-related.

"As with any house collapse, that's the rumor that the house exploded. At this time, we do not believe that to be the case given that the house had a pancake type collapse and it didn't explode outward," Mather said.

PSE&G shut off gas in the area after the collapse, which is standard procedure after such incidents.

Township officials say there were no reported structural problems with the property.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent