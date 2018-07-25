Clear

Mother says hot chips to blame for daughter's gallbladder removal

A Memphis mother has a warning after she says her daughter's gallbladder was removed, and she believes it's all becau...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 9:21 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 9:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Memphis mother has a warning after she says her daughter's gallbladder was removed, and she believes it's all because of hot snacks.

Scroll for more content...

"When my daughter had to have this surgery, I knew I had to tell everybody about it," Rene Craighead said.

Wildly popular hot snacks - like Hot Cheetos, Takis and Hot Fries - are getting snatched off of shelves. You can find the hot chips at virtually any convenience store.

Craighead said the doctor told her hot chips were behind the stomach problems her 17-year-old daughter was having.

"She loves them. Every time I go out she says, 'Bring me back some Hot Takis, bring me back some Hot Chips.' I want to maker her happy, so I brought them back. She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her," Craighead said.

Her daughter, also named Rene, started feeling sick to her stomach.

That soon led to surgery and the removal of her gallbladder.

"I was surprised that my daughter was sick like that," the mother said.

The Craigmont High student estimates she was eating around four bags of hot snacks a week.

It's not just the taste that makes them appealing. The hot snacks cost around a dollar for a regular size bag.

"We do see tons of gastritis and ulcer-related stuff due to it," Dr. Cary Cavender, with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, said.

Dr. Cary Canvender, a gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, says there's a lot of factors that go into having a gallbladder removed. But he believes eating the chips probably contributed.

The doctor says the number of children they see with stomach problems due to the chips is staggering.

"We probably see around 100 kids a month, easily."

Dr. Cavender advises that parents monitor their child's diet and load up on those fruits and veggies.

In a statement regarding Takis, Buchanan Public Relations released a statement saying:

"We assure you that Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet. Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking."

They go on to say they take complaints very seriously and are happy to connect with the customer.

Frito-Lay, the maker of Cheetos, also responded, saying:

"At Frito-Lay, food safety is always our number one priority, and our snacks meet all applicable food safety regulations as well as our rigorous quality standards. Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent