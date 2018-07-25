Couple's argument over porn watching ends with battery arrest

A Cape Coral man is accused of biting and punching his girlfriend after the two got into an argument over pornographic films.

Scroll for more content...

Cape Coral Police say 23-year-old Sean Cohan was in the bedroom of his home last Friday when he turned on an adult film his girlfriend didn't want to watch.

Police say the argument got loud and physical and spilled into the front yard, so neighbors called police.

When police arrived on scene they say Cohan's girlfriend had a black eye and a bite mark on her shoulder.

The victim told officers that he was watching a type of porn that she didn't like, and the ensuing argument got physical, with the victim pushing Cohan away before he put her into a headlock. That's when he bit her on the shoulder and punched her.

EMS treated the victim at the scene.

Cohan was taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with Battery.