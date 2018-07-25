An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle. It's the 16th fatal collision this year, out of 18 total panther deaths.
Scroll for more content...
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that the remains of the 4-year-old male were collected Saturday in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
Related Content
- Endangered panther struck and killed by vehicle
- Nampa motorcyclist struck, killed in DUI accident
- Driver struck, killed a bear on interstate
- 'Black Panther' fast facts
- School crossing guard struck and killed by vehicle while directing traffic
- Teen Girl Fatally Struck by Vehicle Near School
- Sex-crazed marsupials now endangered
- Panther attacks, kills house cat on camera in driveway
- Woman struck by lightning identified
- Last chance for endangered rhino (2015)