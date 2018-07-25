Parma City councilman resigns after lewd conduct arrest

Myron Jenkins has resigned from his seat on the Parma City Council, following his arrest last week on a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child under the age of sixteen.

In a two-sentence letter dated July 20th, Jenkins stated, "This was not in any way how I wanted this to be, and I am forever sorry. I, Myron Jenkins, as of this day resign from the seat of Parma City Council."

Parma Mayor Nathan Leigh sent the letter to media outlets Monday.

As we reported last Friday, Jenkins' arrest followed "an investigation by detectives into allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl," said Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker.

"Detectives were informed on July 15 of allegations that Jenkins had sexual contact with the minor female. During an interview with the victim on July 17, she described unwanted sexual touching that occurred on two separate occasions earlier this year," Decker said.

"During an interview with Jenkins on July 17, he admitted to touching the victim in a sexual manner two times in February 2018. Jenkins also admitted to detectives that he asked the victim not to say anything about the incidents because he could go to jail," he added.

Leigh said he felt "shock and disbelief" when he first heard of the arrest.

Jenkins is currently employed at the M&W Market in Nyssa, Leigh said. "I've known him a little over a year, where he was working at the M&W here in Parma."

Jenkins preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31 at 8:30 a.m.