Record heat doesn't stop high school football practice

High school football teams are still practicing despite intense heat.

Monday was the first day of practice for teams across the state. An excessive heat warning didn't stop the Mountain View Lions in Marana from lining up.

"Especially on turf, it gets really, really hot," Calib McRae said. "It's home now so i'm not really too worried about it."

Mountain View High School senior Calib McRae isn't worried about the heat. The team has been training since January.

His dad is the head coach. Even on the hottest of days, he doesn't hear a single complaint. Not from Calib, not from anyone on the team.

"You got to learn to work in your element," McRae said. "We're playing in Arizona, we can't control the weather, all we can do is control ourselves."

The first three days of practice are the acclimation period: no pads, just helmets and T-shirts. The excessive heat watch period is expected to last just as long.

With temperatures like Monday's practice, water is a must. The boys will go through as many as six water jugs.

As for dealing with the heat, they learn to work within it.

"We work hard together, we set a mindset that we can't complain about anything because we're all going to have to go through it throughout the season and every man is important," Calib said. "So everybody just has that mindset going."

No matter the temperature, this team shows up ready to go. They're using the heat to better themselves for the upcoming season.