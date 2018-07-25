Clear

Police: Standoff suspect had AK-47, over 100 rounds of ammunition inside apartment

An hours-long standoff came to an end Monday morning after a domestic assault suspect surrendered to police in south ...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 7:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 7:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An hours-long standoff came to an end Monday morning after a domestic assault suspect surrendered to police in south Nashville.

Officers showed up at Forrest Broderick's apartment on Hickoryview Drive on Sunday night to serve him with multiple warrants. Broderick then allegedly barricaded himself inside his apartment.

After obtaining a search warrant, police said they later recovered an AK-47 rifle and more than 100 rounds of ammunition from Broderick's apartment.

Officers first received a call about Broderick from his ex-girlfriend at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. She claimed that he pinched her arms repeatedly, leaving behind bruises, and hit her on the leg. After taking the victim's report, officers then obtained an arrest warrant for domestic assault.

According to the police department, Broderick returned to the woman's home at 9 p.m. and beat on the door, demanding for the victim to let him inside. Witnesses also reported hearing a gunshot before he left.

When officers went to Broderick's apartment, he allegedly refused to come outside and reportedly made threats, such as, "I'm good at killing cops on Grand Theft Auto."

At least 20 residents were evacuated from the apartment complex to a nearby shopping center during the standoff.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Broderick surrendered to SWAT officers just after 4 a.m. Monday.

Broderick, 35, is charged with domestic assault and two counts of felony reckless endangerment. His bond is set at $23,000.

Police are also investigating Broderick for his alleged involvement to a theft at a south Nashville Kroger store on Sunday. A store employee reported that a man threatened him in the parking lot with a rifle.

