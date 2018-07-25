Clear

Drunken Iowa Football Player Mistakes Police Car for Uber

A University of Iowa football player was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication after police say he tried ...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 7:39 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 7:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A University of Iowa football player was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication after police say he tried to get into a police car, because he thought it was an Uber.

Scroll for more content...

A criminal complaint says 22-year-old Brady Reiff, a starting defensive tackle, was arrested Saturday morning shortly after 2:00 on Iowa Avenue. It says Reiff tried to open the front door of the police car, noticed a front seat passenger and then tried to open a rear door.

The officer asked Reiff what he was doing, and Reiff responded asking for a ride because according to the complaint, "he thought that was our job." The officer then asked if he thought the car was an Uber and he replied, "Yes."

An initial breath test at the scene yielded results of .204 BaC and Reiff was arrested.

Online court records shoe Reiff pleaded guilty Monday to public intoxication. He'll have to pay a $65 fine and court costs.

According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Reiff has been suspended for the Hawkeyes' first game on September 1st against Northern Illinois.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent