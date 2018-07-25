Pete Davidson quits social media because 'the Internet is an evil place'

Pete Davidson is saying farewell to social media, for now.

The "Saturday Night Live" star made the announcement on Monday after deleting all of his posts.

"No there's nothing wrong," Davidson wrote on his Instagram stories. "No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good," the comedian said. "Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f***ing lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. :) your neighborhood goon, Pete."

News of Davidson's departure from social media comes after he faced criticism for a comment he made on an Instagram photo posted by his fiance, Ariana Grande about the anniversary of her late grandfather's death.

In the comment Davidson wrote, "omg what a cutie." He later deleted the comment.

Grande and Davidson became engaged last month after dating for a few weeks.

Grande has yet to comment on Davidson's social media exit.