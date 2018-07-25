Motorcyclist hurt by two hit-and-run drivers

A Council Bluffs motorcyclist is in intensive care after his family says one driver hit him and then another ran him over. Council Bluffs police are searching for the two drivers who fled the scene on I-29 South on Saturday.

Andrew Glaeser, 41, is now in the ICU at CUMC Bergan Mercy. He was on a motorcycle ride with his son, Jerry Brittain, on Saturday afternoon. They were headed to St. Joseph, Missouri, when the crash happened near the Lake Manawa exit.

"He's lucky to be alive," Brittain said. "The helmet probably saved his life."

The marks on that helmet and the holes burned in his boots help tell the story of what happened. Brittain said both he and his dad were driving in the right lane of I-29 South.

"A car merged from the left lane into the right lane, clipped his front tire, put the bike down and then somebody came up behind him and hit him," Brittain said.

Brittain was riding 30 feet in front on Glaeser and didn't realize what happened until he looked in his mirror.

"Five seconds go by, he's not there. Ten seconds go by, he's not there," Brittain said. "I slowed down, pulled over and when I came to a stop, then the cars came up and told me what happened."

Brittain found his dad in the road and the motorcycle 50 yards away.

"All of his gear was all over the place, so nobody knew. He wouldn't move, he wouldn't get up, so they thought he died," Brittain said.

The damage to Glaeser's bike isn't nearly as severe as the injuries he sustained. His right arm is broken in four places and he has little control over his right hand. Bandages cover the road rash all over his body, including a mark on his thigh that looks like it was left behind by a tire.

Council Bluffs police said the two drivers believed to be responsible took off.

"You should stop and, you know, at least make sure you didn't kill him," Brittain said. "Call an ambulance."

CBPD did not give a vehicle description, but Brittain said his dad remembers a white SUV and a red car. Anyone with information should contact police.

Brittain hopes the people responsible will come forward. Glaeser works as a computer tech and the injuries to his right arm and hand will likely keep him out of work.

"If they have insurance it would help, because he's going to be off work for four to six months and medical bills," Brittain said.