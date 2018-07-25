Orrin Hatch says he is alive amid Google searches suggesting he is dead

Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch's office has launched a campaign on Twitter to prove he is alive following the discovery that Google falsely shows that he died in 2017.

On Monday, Hatch's office posted a screenshot of the auto-generated search result, writing "Hi.. @Google? We might need to talk." Since the discovery, his Twitter account has posted several photos of Hatch reading the newspaper and the senator attending his birthday party in March.

Among the tweets showing the senator is still alive and well were images of Hatch attending events in his state and giving a gift to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Hatch, 84, is the longest-serving Republican senator in history. He is retiring at the end of his term, clearing the way for former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who is running to replace him in a solidly red state.

Hatch's office also sent a video of Hatch to CNN's "Inside Politics with John King," where Hatch says "the reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated."

Following the release of the photos and footage on social media, Google changed the search result in order to reflect that he is indeed alive.