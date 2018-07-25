Clear

Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark warns of rising costs

The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers warned costs are going up.Kimberly-Clark cut its profit outlo...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 5:21 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 5:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers warned costs are going up.

Scroll for more content...

Kimberly-Clark cut its profit outlook Tuesday, citing higher raw materials prices. Chairman and CEO Thomas Falk hinted that the company may have to start charging customers more to make up some of the difference.

A stronger dollar is also hurting the company.

The combination of higher commodity costs and a strong US dollar is expected to be a drag on sales and profit for other multinational companies as they report their latest results in the coming days and weeks.

Bonnie Herzog, an analyst with Wells Fargo Securities, said in a report Tuesday that expectations for Kimberly-Clark were already "very weak heading into the quarter." She said she remains concerned about intensified pressure because of rising commodity costs.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark were flat in midday trading -- and the stock was missing out on a broader market rally. The Dow was up nearly 150 points and the Nasdaq hit a new all-time high.

In addition to Huggies and Kleenex, Kimberly-Clark makes Pull-Ups as well as the Scott and Cottonelle brands of toilet paper.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent