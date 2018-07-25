Clear

One deal you dough not want to miss: Snag a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 on Friday

This is one deal you dough not want to miss.To celebrate it's 81st birthday, Krispy Kreme is offering one swee...

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 3:32 PM
Updated: Jul. 24, 2018 3:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This is one deal you dough not want to miss.

To celebrate it's 81st birthday, Krispy Kreme is offering one sweet discount: if you buy a dozen doughnuts at regular price, you can get another dozen doughnuts for $1.

The deal applies only to Original Glazed Doughnuts though, so don't get fancy with the second batch.

The doughnut shop will also roll out a Glazed Confetti Doughnut to celebrate more than eight decades of sugary bliss. The company describes the new offering as "a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles." Yum.

But don't wait to try the new concoction - this sweet treat is available for one week only, Friday, July 27 to Thursday, Aug. 2.

